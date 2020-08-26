KINGMAN — Firefighters achieved 91% containment of the Ridge Fire as of early Wednesday.
It continued being held within a burn area of 3,079 acres in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
Command of firefighting efforts is in the hands of local Type 4 firefighters. There were nearly 175 people working at the location.
“Potential threats to values at risk that were initially identified have since lessened, those values include communities and critical communications infrastructure,” according to fire officials.
Securing containment lines is the primary focus, as is repair and rehabilitation of the road system and mechanical disturbance of personnel at the scene.
The original closure order was loosened early Wednesday. There may be short term access restrictions on BLM Road 7101, also known as Flag Mine Road, and Antelope Wash Road as fire crews continue reducing vegetation along those roadways.
Closures that will remain in place include:
- BLM Road 7101 (Ridge Road) from the Moss Basin Overlook, located about 2.5 miles past the intersection of BLM Road 7101 and Antelope Wash Road, to the intersection of BLM Road 7101 and 7196D. That accounts for about 6.75 miles of BLM Road 7101.
- BLM Road 7200 from the intersection of BLM Roads 7205 and 7302, which includes a portion of the Moss Wash Technical Off-Highway Vehicle Trail, but not the portion of the trail along BLM Road 7209 north of its intersection with BLM Road 7204.
- BLM Road 7206 (Cedar Wash Road) from its intersection at Blake Ranch Road to its intersection with BLM Road 7101 (Ridge Road).
The fire was started by a lightning strike five miles south of Pine Lake on Aug. 16.
Officials also announced Wednesday that any future updates would be limited to occasions when “significant events occur, such as changes in closures, evacuation status, and fire activity.”
Sept. 1 is the estimated date of full containment.
