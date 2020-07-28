BULLHEAD CITY — Several Bullhead City Fire Department units were called to a fire at a residence in the 1700 block of Diamond Drive at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
The first firefighters who arrived reported seeing smoke and flames coming out of a single-story dwelling.
After receiving some conflicting reports that a person might have been inside the structure, firefighters from Engine 761 entered the front door and made their way to a rear bedroom.
The home was cleared of any people. However, several dogs and cats were found deceased inside the home after the blaze was contained.
Firefighter Mike Villagran was able to save one dog that was in grave condition.
EMT Kim Miles quickly administered aid to the dog by providing oxygen with a Fido bag, a piece of equipment that has proven to be a lifesaver for animals. It was donated to the BCFD several years ago by Kay Rozzi, a volunteer with Saving Animals In Need Together, SAINT.
The dog was taken to the Las Vegas area for emergency veterinarian services once its condition was stabilized. The SAINT program paid for the dog’s medical care.
A total of two animals were rescued during the incident; no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
