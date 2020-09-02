KINGMAN — The Ridge Fire was declared fully contained on Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management - Arizona.
The wildfire began Aug. 16 in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman and burned 3,079 acres (nearly five square miles). Cause was a lightning strike south of Pine Lake.
Local units still patrol the area to watch for flare-ups.
Rehabilitation efforts continue and remaining road closure are still in effect:.
- BLM Road 7101 (Ridge Road) from the Moss Basin Overlook, located about 2.5 miles past the intersection of BLM Road 7101 and Antelope Wash Road, to the intersection of BLM Road 7101 and 7196D. That accounts for about 6.75 miles of BLM Road 7101.
- BLM Road 7200 from the intersection of BLM Roads 7205 and 7302, which includes a portion of the Moss Wash Technical Off-Highway Vehicle Trail, but not the portion of the trail along BLM Road 7209 north of its intersection with BLM Road 7204.
- BLM Road 7206 (Cedar Wash Road) from its intersection at Blake Ranch Road to its intersection with BLM Road 7101 (Ridge Road).
Fire restrictions are ongoing as well because of continued hot, dry conditions.
Tribal land wild fires
The Hualapai Tribe also provided an update on wildfire suppression efforts on its land as of Wednesday.
The Black Canyon Fire is 85% contained. It began Aug. 18 at Meriwhitica Canyon and burned nearly 8,000 acres on the west side of the reservation.
Engine personnel continue monitoring a portion of the fire.
Incident command has transitioned from several incident commanders and a trainee to one incident commander with the Hualapai Tribal Forestry and Wildland Fire Management.
The Horse Flat Fire is out. It began July 25 east of Clay Tank and burned 786 acres north of the Black Canyon Fire.
The Buck Fire is 100% contained. It began on Aug. 21 about three miles west of Peach Springs and burned nearly 1,000 acres.
