KINGMAN — The Kingman police department is investigating theft of equipment from a U.S. Forest Service work crew.
The unit has been stationed in Kingman for several weeks to be ready for dispatch to wildfire battles in the Southwest region.
Crew members discovered that someone broke into their Ford F-550 fire response vehicle while it was parked at a hotel in the 1700 block of Sycamore Avenue. Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said unknown persons forced open several locked compartments on the vehicle during the night-time robbery.
“Items reported stolen were four large gear bags containing assorted firefighting equipment, a 28-inch Stihl chainsaw and a 28-inch Husqvarna chainsaw,” Cooper said. The missing gear is worth about $5,000.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 928-753-2191 or the Mohave Silent Witness hotline at 928-753-1234. Information also can be delivered by clicking the “Give A Tip” feature on the police department website.
