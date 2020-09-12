Two fires that broke out Friday night in the Tri-state appear to have been caused by humans.
The brush fire near the Avi Resort & Casino in southern Laughlin is being blamed on fireworks, according to Don Gibson, fire marshal for the Mohave Valley Fire Department.
Gibson also said the fire that consumed four stacks of hay in Mohave Valley was human caused because other sources of combustion had been ruled out. Gibson said the investigation into the fire that destroyed $185,000 worth of Bermuda hay on a tribal farm lot remains ongoing.
Both fires continue to burn on Saturday. The brush fire near the Avi has been largely contained after about 70 firefighters from nearly a dozen area agencies worked to establish a wet line as the fire chewed through about 45 acres of dried grass, shrubs and small trees. By midday Saturday, crews that remained on the scene were looking for hot spots and watching for flareups.
The hay fire likely will burn for one or two more days, Gibson said. It is being monitored by the Mohave Valley Fire Department and the farmer who owned the hay.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
For more on the two fires, see Sunday's edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News.
