BULLHEAD CITY — The first COVID-19 death in the Bullhead City service area was reported Wednesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The death was one of three reported Wednesday by the county, raising the death toll to 10. The other two deaths Wednesday were patients in the Kingman service area.
According to Denise Burley, county public health director, the Bullhead City service area includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City and Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave are part of the Bullhead City service area.
The county did not disclose where the patient died and identified the person only as being in the 65-and-over age group. The patient previously had tested positive for COVID-19. The case, however, was not linked to any other previous confirmed cases in the county nor was it the result of travel outside the region.
In addition to the two deaths in Kingman, 11 new cases were reported in the Kingman service area, the county said Wednesday evening.
Both deaths were previously identified as confirmed cases. Both were in the 65-and-over age group and are linked to another confirmed case.
The 11 new cases push the county’s total to 116. Four of the 11 are hospitalized; those patients include one in the 20-44 age group not linked to another case, one in the 55-64 age group linked to a previous case and two in the 65-and-over age group, one linked to a previous case and one not linked.
The other seven patients are isolating and recovering at home. They include one in the 20-44 age group, one in the 45-54 age group, two in the 45-54 age group and three are 65 or older. Two have not been linked to previous confirmed cases; the other five have.
The county’s 116 cases are 76 in Kingman, 29 in Lake Havasu and 11 in Bullhead City. There have been six deaths in Kingman, three in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
Medical facilities in the county have performed more than 1,100 COVID-19 tests. It’s unknown how many tests have been performed by private practices in the county; those tests are reported to the county only if they return positive.
Arizona has confirmed more than 7,200 cases and more than 300 deaths. The state is tracking more than 68,800 tests administered.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
