BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City police and fire departments are reminding the public that school is about to start, and that it’s time to start looking for youngsters on the roadway.
The departments offered a variety of ideas for getting the school year off to a safe start.
Over the summer, motorists have become used to driving the normal speed limit, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said, but people need to be aware of the changes the start of the new school year brings. Those include congested morning traffic, school buses stopping frequently and children scattered through crosswalks.
“Children will be excited getting to and from school while using the intersections and crosswalks,” Fromelt said. “So drivers should watch the road carefully for pedestrians and kids on bicycles. Officers will be out enforcing the 15 mph school zone speed limit.”
Fire department spokeswoman Lori Viles said community members should remember several essential safety tips.
She said the department recommends that parents talk to their children about:
- Crossing only at crosswalks.
- Looking left, right, and left again before crossing the street.
- Never crossing the street while using an electronic device.
- Never walking or riding a bike while texting. “If you need to send a text, move out of the way of others and stop in a safe location to send the text,” Viles said.
Drivers should be vigilant when traveling through school zones, Viles said, and should never text and drive. She suggested these rules for motorists:
- In a school zone, when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians using a crosswalk.
- Stop for any school crossing guard holding a stop sign.
- Watch for children in school zones, near playgrounds or parks, and in all residential areas.
- Never pass a vehicle that has stopped for pedestrians.
“Motorists need to be patient when following school buses,” Fromelt said. “And remember, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop for school buses that display flashing lights and an extended stop sign.”
To ensure that children who travel to school by bus get there safely, the BCFD said parents should teach children to line up 6 feet from the curb as the bus approaches, wait for the bus to make a complete stop before getting up from their seats and, if possible, avoid crossing in front of the bus.
Fromelt said parents also should talk to their children about the rules of the road.
“Pedestrians walk against traffic and bicyclists ride with the traffic,” she said, referring to the direction of travel.
Fromelt said young bicyclists need to wear helmets while riding and lock up their bikes when they arrive at school.
She said children who ride the bus may get on the wrong school bus, so it’s a good idea to teach them their phone numbers, addresses and parents’ names.
“Parents may also want to practice walking with their children to school or to their bus stop so they are familiar with the route and the safe intersections (at which) to cross,” Fromelt said.
School starts Wednesday in the Bullhead City Elementary School District. The three elementary school campuses will host back-to-school nights from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Bullhead City Middle School had its fifth-grade back-to-school night last week. The sixth-grade back-to-school night is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. Fox Creek Junior High hosts its eighth-grade back-to-school night at the same time.
Thursday is the first day of school for Desert Star Academy students. Parent meet-your-teacher night and open house are from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at both the middle school and elementary school campuses.
Mohave Accelerated Schools starts its school year Thursday, with freshman orientation today and open house Wednesday.
Also starting Thursday is the Mohave Valley Elementary School District. The MVESD will host open houses Monday at Fort Mojave Elementary (5:30 to 7 p.m.) and Camp Mohave Elementary (7 to 8:30 p.m.).
Open house for Mohave Valley Junior High is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Classes at Young Scholar’s Academy begin Aug. 5, with kindergarten orientation Thursday.
