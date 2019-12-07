BULLHEAD CITY — A line of emergency vehicles pulled into the parking lot at the Bullhead City Walmart Superstore early Saturday morning, breaking the pre-dawn still with flashing red, white and blue lights.
It wasn’t a fire, an accident, a medical emergency or a crime report that brought the police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue team members and others to the scene. It was the 24th annual Shop with a Cop outing.
“This means everything. This means everything to the kids and this means everything to us,” said Cpl. Andrew Sevillano, president of the Bullhead City Shop with a Cop nonprofit. “Once a year, they get to see a different side of us. When they call us, or see us, it’s usually because something bad has happened. This one day, it’s something good. Something very good.”
It was hard to tell who was having a better time, the 115 children or the 200-plus volunteers who helped fulfill some of their Christmas dreams.
“When you look at these officers, they’re having as good a time as the kids are,” said Lorrie Duggins, community services officer for the Bullhead City Police Department. “It shows the officers how the children value them.”
Sevillano shared the perspective as a police officer.
“It shows the children how much we care about them,” he said. “This is for them.”
Saturday’s shopping spree was for children referred to the Shop with a Cop charity by the Bullhead City Elementary School District and elementary school at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center. The children, in kindergarten through fourth grade, were treated with an early-morning breakfast served by the Bullhead City Elks Lodge, then taken in the emergency vehicle caravan to Walmart. There, each child was assigned to a public safety representative for a trip through the store aisles. Agencies participating included the Bullhead City Police Department, the Bullhead City Fire Department, the National Park Service, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the MCSO Search & Rescue unit.
They were assisted by volunteers from the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Mohave High School, the MALC Key Club, the River Valley High School girls soccer team, Boy Scout Troop 104, the Cinderella International Scholarship Program and Desert Lawn.
Each child was given a $100 gift card to spend however they wanted. The cards were purchased with money raised by the nonprofit through community donations and fundraising activities.
“All from the graciousness of the community,” Duggins said.
After entering the store — welcomed by cheering Walmart employees with a few customers joining in — the children and their shopping assistants headed in various directions. Notable high-traffic areas: the bicycle display, the aisle of dolls and the children’s clothing section.
“We had to figure out where she wanted to go,” said Kim Miles, of the Bullhead City Fire Department, who listened as 9-year-old Skyler Alexander made up her mind. “She said she wasn’t sure what she wanted or needed. She decided she wanted clothes.”
So off they went. And sure enough, when it came time to go through the checkout line, the basket had several clothing items — and a few toys as well.
“She did good,” Miles said with a smile that nearly matched Alexander’s.
Chris Morgan, of the MCSO Search & Rescue unit, wheeled 9-year-old Zippy Laughlin through the maze of aisles, displays and shoppers. It was his fourth year as a Shop with a Cop volunteer.
“I love it, the kids love it,” he said. “The kids really need it.”
Laughlin’s foray through the toy department yielded a few things from the LOL and My Life collections. Laughlin held on tight as Morgan headed off to find a selection of hair brushes.
“Off we go,” Morgan said, carefully checking the traffic at each intersection of aisles as he pushed the cart. And off they went.
For Jayden Senseney, the shopping outing was an opportunity to get some things for himself that he otherwise would not have been able to get. It also was a chance to find something for his little brother.
“That’s what a lot of these kids do, get something for their brother or sister,” Duggins said. “That’s one of the great things about this.”
She turned to the 10-year-old Senseney and added, “We value you and we want you to know that. We want you to come work for us someday.”
“Maybe I will,” Senseney said, although he admitted that his career goal is to become a lawyer.
“Police officer or a lawyer,” he said matter-of-factly.
Once the children (and their shopping partners) had completed their rounds, it was off to the checkout lines. They could — and many did — stop for a cookie or a cupcake provided by pastry chef Alfonso Zamudio-Osuna of Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff.
“I find it a way to continue to be part of my community even from afar,” said Zamudio-Osuna, who grew up in Bullhead City. “I find joy in seeing the children receiving cupcakes and cookies at 7 in the morning.
“This community has given me so much, so I wanted to find a way to give back. As a pastry chef, I didn’t find that a candy cane would be sufficient at the end of their shopping experience, so that’s when I began creating custom cupcakes for the children; just to add a tad more thrill to a day that is already incredible.”
And if anything from their shopping outing needed to be wrapped, there were volunteers to do that, too. Momsquad, a group of seven moms whose children are members of the MALC Key Club, put the finishing touches on some of the purchases.
A similar scene played out at the Bullhead City Target store, in the Mohave Crossroads shipping center, where the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted its own Shop with a Cop program for children in Laughlin and Searchlight.
The Laughlin outing is possible through the sponsorship of Racers 4 Kids, a fundraiser organized by Bikini Bay Nightclub owner Jim Gish and Locations Racing coordinator Danny Fraire.
“The kids just get so excited and have a very good time,” Gish said. “’Tis the season to be jolly.”
“The smiles on the kids faces are everything,” Fraire added. “That’s the reason we do it.”
Another shopping outing, for selected children in the Fort Mohave/Mohave Valley area, is planned later this week by area agencies.
