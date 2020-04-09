BULLHEAD CITY — Making the best out of a bad situation, some people still are getting out to the river for some fishing.
“If you are not feeling well, please stay home,” advised Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “On the good side, we are having some excellent outdoor fishing going on. We are blessed to be able to enjoy our outdoors and fishing is a great way to practice the distancing.”
He said most anglers already do that.
“You don’t want to get tangled in someone’s line,” he said.
And with plenty of room on the shores of the Colorado River, finding space hasn’t been much of a problem.
“Our Community Park is proving to be the preferred spot as the shore line provides some or our best opportunities to land a fish or two,” Braun said. “A few anglers have been using their boats to catch a few stripers and those spots have been near the casinos, the Big Bend area and near the Colorado River Nature Center.
“I talked with one friend and he said he was doing well down by Needles bridge.”
JJ Labato earned another entry on this page by landing three nice stripers while using anchovies, fishing from a boat skippered by local fishing mentor Gary Regan.
“Two of them were 19 inches — one weighed 1.94 pounds and the other 2.24 pounds — and the largest one was 22 3/8 inches and weighed 3.16 pounds.
“These are nice-size fish for the dinner table, easy to prepare, just a great size.”
Bigger fish are out there, too.
“I did hear of some being landed in the 10-pound-plus range,” Braun said. “Check your drag and have a good knot as there are some of our larger stripers coming in.’
He said both anchovies and lurers are working well.
“I did get a report of the Pencil Popper working great up near the dam in the evening time,”he said.
Fishing news remains slow at Lake Mohave and Topock Marsh.
“We will get through this,” he said. “Hang in there. We hope to see you in soon.
“Now, go catch a fish.”
Braun may be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
