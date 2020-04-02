BULLHEAD CITY — “Look where we live,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, turning philosophical. “With all this turmoil, our shoreline is a great place to be.
“Our parks here in the city are well-kept with plenty of space to provide all a safe environment in this time of need. If you don’t feel well, stay in as we will have plenty of great weather. Self-quarantine for now, thanks.”
For those who are visiting the parks — especially Rotary Park and Community Park on the Colorado River, continue social distancing practices during all of your activities.
That applies to fishing, too.
“The fishing is doing well here along the beautiful Colorado River below Davis Dam,” Braun said.
‘We did get another stocking at Community Park of rainbow trout brought to us from the federal hatchery at Willow Beach.”
And fishermen immediately benefited.
“Kevin Voong, Matt Cabana and Regan Young were able to land a few rainbow trout,” Braun said. “They were fishing at the Community Park area and had a great time.
“This group of friends was using Mouse Tails spinners and night crawlers while fishing from the shore.”
Stripers also are being caught, as brothers Jett and JJ Lobato demonstrated.
Jeff, a 4-year-old, landed his first striper on a Zebco combo rod and reel. It was measured at 163⁄4 inches and weighed 1.46. pounds.
Not to be outdone, JJ caught a 3.12-pounder that measured 212⁄8 inches.
“A very nice catch,” Braun said. “The good news is anchovies are working well and with some smaller stripers coming in, you might need some bait-wrap thread to help keep the bait on the hook a bit longer. That’s just a tip.”
Fishing news is slow from Lake Mohave.
“I haven’t heard much ... as far as the stripers are concerned,” Braun said. “The largemouth bass are mating and making their nests so please be careful when catching and releasing these fish as they will bring us more fish.
“I hear that the Topock Marsh area is starting to produce a few largemouth bass, catches in the 3- to 5-pound range. The catfish bit also is starting to come alive.”
Braun issued another reminder for anglers — and everyone else — to stay safe and well.
“Hope this helps for now and hope we will see you in soon to share that catch,” he said.
Braun may be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., and by phone at 928-763-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.