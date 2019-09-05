BULLHEAD CITY — The fishing has slowed.
That’s the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City and his sources along the Colorado River, at Lake Mohave and other area bodies of water.
“The early morning or early evening has been working the best along the shores of the Colorado River,” Braun said. “Not much word from up on Lake Mohave for much striper activity. I have heard of some smallmouth action along the shelves by the entrance to the coves on both the Nevada and Arizona sides. There has been some largemouth action back in the shallows.”
He said the smallmouth and largemouth seem to be striking artificial lures.
“With both, various plastics (are) producing a few nice hookups.”
Largemouths also are biting at Topock Marsh.
“In the Topock Marsh area, it’s spinner baits that seem to be working well for your largemouth bass,” he said. “The smallies don’t like going into that area much and prefer the cooler, moving water of the river.”
Richard Erdmann and Raul Gonzales caught six fish in the Rio Lomas area, using anchovies while fishing from the shore.
Vicky Kinder caught a 1-pound striper near Community Park, also using anchovies.
“We are getting some nice schools of stripers coming through and mostly this size, on up to a few in the 5- to 10-pound range,” Braun said. “With our weather just blazing out there, and many visitors enjoying the end of summer activities, best try the evening to be able to get that favorite spot.”
Braun noted that as the season (eventually) changes, so will the fishing: Trout will become more frequent in the mix, although a few holdovers still are being caught in the river.
“We will be getting our trout plant soon,” Braun said. “I will try to get an update, but past practice tells us our federal hatchery folks will have some great rainbow trout of us. The trout stocking program should start in October.
“I will keep you posted with updates as soon as we can get the information.”
If you’re having any success fishing the waters in the Tri-state, share the news with Braun. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
