BULLHEAD CITY — Fishing is still a go-to activity on the Colorado River, although it has gotten a little more complicated with Bullhead City’s closure of Community Park and Rotary Park — and the boat launches at each facility — during weekends.
“Well, it’s still OK to go fishing,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
The river is accessible locally by boat and by foot Mondays through Thursdays. Anglers planning an outing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays might have to find other ways to access the river. Davis Camp, operated by Mohave County, is still open but is enforcing capacity limits. A meeting today by the Needles City Council will discuss possible restrictions at Jack Smith Park, another popular launch site.
Lake Mohave, part of the federal Lake Mead National Recreation Area, is open but the National Park Service may be imposing capacity limits.
Before heading out, it is a good idea for fishermen and boaters to know for sure what is open and what is not.
For those who can get onto the river, the effort is being rewarded.
“We have some great spots on both sides of the Colorado River,” Braun said. “Up on Lake Mohave, near the dam has been doing well and I did hear that there have been some striper boils in that area. The shore line around Davis Dam can be and has been a popular spot for anglers. This area produces some nice striper catches and the shallows usually get some largemouth bass activity. Trolling in the Nevada side Telephone Cove area can produce some nice-sized stripers. The shelves are usually a smallmouth bass haven. I did hear that the coves around the power lines have had some striper boils, so watch for the birds or the ripples in the evening.”
On the Bullhead City/Laughlin side of the dam, the striper bite is picking up again after a brief slow period.
“The shoreline near the dam and along the casino area has been doing well in the evenings,” Braun said, adding that there are some bigger fish out there as well as an abundant supply of smaller ones.
“This size of stripers (1 to 2 pounds) are mostly what we are finding with some of the bigger fish waiting to get to that bait,” he said.
If you are having any success and want to share your story, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or call him at 928-763-8550.
