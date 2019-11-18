BULLHEAD CITY — Rain, potentially heavy at times, is expected in the Tri-state over the next few days.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from 4 p.m. today through 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Las Vegas office of the NWS reported that rain is expected to spread over northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley this afternoon and continue through Thursday with best chances for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms this evening through Wednesday afternoon. Areas impacted include the Colorado River basin from Lake Havasu to Lake Mead; much of Mohave County in northwest Arizona, part of San Bernardino County in southeast California and southern Clark County in Nevada. One- to two-inch rain totals are expected over the advisory period with any developing thunderstorms producing greater amounts.
Residents are advised to monitor local reports and be prepared to take immediate action if heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued.
The NWS forecast a 70% chance of showers today, increasing to 90% overnight a 90% chance of rain on Wednesday and a 70% chance of rain on Thursday for the Bullhead City/Laughlin area.
High winds also are a possibility with straight winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected today and 5 to 15 mph on Wednesday with gusts to 30 mph.
The front also will bring cooler temperatures to the Tri-state. After an expected high of 77 today, it will cool off as the rain arrives with an overnight low of 60 followed by an expected high Wednesday of only 68 degrees. Wednesday night’s low is forecast at 53 degrees in the Tri-state with a high Thursday of 63.
The Arizona Department of Transportation offered some safety tips for motorists driving in the rain.
- Allow extra time to reach your destination safely.
- Create a space cushion by reducing your speed and maintaining a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
- Avoid sudden braking, which can cause you to slide on wet pavement. Instead, take your foot off the gas pedal and brake slowly.
- Avoid areas where water is pooling in travel lanes; if possible, use center lanes and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you.
- Stay alert for rocks knocked onto roadways by storm runoff from slopes.
- Before you drive, inspect your windshield wipers and replace them if necessary.
- Turn on your headlights while driving.
- Be cautious of hydroplaning. This occurs when a thin layer of water accumulates between your tires and the asphalt and your vehicle loses contact with the roadway. You might suddenly feel your vehicle sliding or drifting because you’ve lost traction. If you feel you are hydroplaning, ease your foot off the gas pedal until you regain traction. Do not brake suddenly. If you are sliding or drifting, gently turn your steering wheel in the direction of your slide.
