BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch effective through 5 p.m. today for much of western Mohave County in Arizona, southern Clark County in Nevada and eastern San Bernardino County in California.
The areas in the flash flood watch include Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Lake Havasu City, Needles, Laughlin and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to the NWS.
The NWS said that deep moisture will work back into the area and create thunderstorms capable of high rain rates and slow storm motion. The advisory noted that many areas in the watch already have seen flooding in recent days. Wet soils will create additional flash flooding with even modest rainfall amounts. Existing flood damage could be worsened.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said that with heavy rain, drivers should turn on headlights while driving in threatening weather and, when roads are wet, reduce speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead.
Other safety tips from ADOT:
- Avoid areas where water is pooling in travel lanes. If your vehicle appears to be hydroplaning, ease your foot off the gas pedal until you regain traction rather than braking suddenly, which can cause a vehicle to skid. Be aware that the tires of larger vehicles can create spray that reduces visibility for those following too closely.
- When traveling away from freeways, don’t risk crossing a flooded wash, even if it doesn’t look deep. Just a few inches of running water can carry away a vehicle, even a heavy pick-up truck or SUV.
- Driving around “road closed” signs puts your life at risk and could get you cited under the state’s “stupid motorist” law. The “stupid motorist” law, Arizona Statute 28-910, states that a driver of vehicle who drives on a public street or highway that is temporarily covered by a rise in water level, including groundwater or overflow of water, and that is barricaded because of flooding is liable for the expenses of any emergency response that is required to remove from the public street or highway the driver or any passenger in the vehicle that becomes inoperable.
- Before a storm, it’s always wise to inspect windshield wipers and replace them if necessary.
Storms predicted for Wednesday night and today come on the heels of a pair of powerful storms that moved through the area on Monday and Tuesday, leaving more than half an inch of rain in many locations.
Heavy rain, high winds and sporadic hail caused widespread — but relatively minor — damage and left thousands of Mohave Electric Cooperative customers without power for short periods of time.
The NWS forecast for the Tri-state called for rain likely overnight Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon today.
After the storm system moves through the area today, the NWS forecast called for mostly clear conditions through the middle of next week.
