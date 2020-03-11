BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for today and into Friday for large swaths of Mohave County in Arizona, Clark County in Nevada and San Bernardino County in California.
The Tri-state is included in the advisory, which goes into effect at 11 a.m. today and extends through 5 p.m. Friday. In addition to the cities of Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Needles and the township of Laughlin, areas of Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are included in the watch area.
“Another round of widespread rainfall resulting in flash flooding will be possible Thursday and Friday,” read a statement Wednesday from the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Bureau. “After a brief lull in rainfall ... heavy rainfall is expected to return to the region by Thursday afternoon and persist through Friday. Heavy rain rates coupled with already moist conditions due to rainfall earlier in the week will result in significant risk of flash flooding.”
The NWS projected how the weather will impact the area.
“Another round of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to approach from the south (this morning) as an upper low moves on shore in Southern California,” the NWS said. “Some isolated thunderstorms also may help create locally heavy rainfall, especially during the afternoon hours (today). This threat of heavy rainfall, coupled with already moist conditions from widespread rain earlier in the week, will led to an elevated risk for flash flooding.
“The heaviest rainfall is expected along and south of the Interstate 40 corridor. Any area roadways impacted by flooded washes may be forced to close.”
The NWS’ projected outlook calls for rain, heavy at times, for the Tri-state today and into Friday, placing a moderate risk for sporadic flash flooding in the area. The likelihood of flooding is the greatest in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and the portions of Mohave County that include Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
Bullhead City received between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the gauges maintained by the Mohave County ALERT flood warning system. Heavier rain — an 1 to up to 2 inches — was reported in that same span in and around Kingman. Most gauges in the Lake Havasu City area reported a half-inch of rain.
