FORT MOHAVE — For the second consecutive month, the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department Board of Directors failed to advance the Joint Powers Authority past the point of an initial presentation.
The JPA is an entity, permitted by law, that includes two or more public authorities to combine under a common umbrella. There is typically a common power overseeing the operations of all of them. In this case, the Bullhead City Fire Department, the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District and the Mohave Valley Fire Department all would combine under a JPA.
The three departments approved a feasibility study in February to be conducted by the James Vincent Group. Those results were presented to the boards in June.
Per the report, the James Vincent Group worked with each of the three departments to collect information including: the last five years of detailed revenues and expenses for each district, audited financials for the past three fiscal years from each, the prepared actuarial estimate of consolidated organization, the current wage and benefit package for each district operational models, current practices and industry standards and historical assessed value for each district.
The study determined that without the JPA, the BHCFD would average a net surplus annually of $1,121,940 over the next five years. The FMMFD would have a projected loss annually of $48,224 and the MVFD would have a projected loss annually of $73,734.
These numbers are based on department calculations as well as a assuming that (for all three districts) the property taxes collected will continue to rise at 4.5%, nontax revenue will continue to increase by 2.5% annually, personnel costs will increase 4.5% annually and most other expenses will continue to rise by 3% annually. It was noted that the current property tax rates would stay the same. Currently, fire districts are allowed to go up to 3.25%, with the FMMFD the only one at 3.25%. BHCFD is at 3.15% and MVFD is at 3.05%
If the JPA would be implemented, it was the opinion of the James Vincent Group, who has done these types of studies all over the state of Arizona, that the JPA would realize a projected annual surplus of $1,409,423. This would be accomplished through a variety of means, including eliminating redundant services and personnel JPA wide. Most notably would be not replacing retiring fire chiefs.
Aside from the financial impact, the study also noted many other benefits to the consolidation including: an increase in money allocated to training; a larger pool of employees for career development, succession planning and planning; an increase in the service level provided through one set of standardized operating guidelines, one set of standardized policies and one consistent response system; an increase in service levels associated with handling simultaneous calls; a potential increase in firefighter safety and an improved ability to absorb financial crisis.
It was therefore recommended by the James Vincent Group to move forward with the JPA. The fire chiefs and fire boards for the MVFD and the BHCFD had shown interest in pursuing it, but two members of the FMMFD board did not.
The FMMFD board voted 2-2 not to continue investigating the feasibility of the JPA. Board members Arden Lauxman and Keith Parker voted to proceed, with board member Catherine Lopez-Rajaniemi and board Chairman Michael Bell voted to not proceed. The fifth member of the board, Bullhead City Fire Capt. Tom Queen, recused himself from the voting as a conflict of interest.
Following some heated arguments and even more discussion, Parker made another motion to continue with the exploration of the possible JPA, with Lauxman seconding. The vote again was 2-2.
At July’s meeting, Parker had the JPA added to the meeting agenda. During discussion, Parker revealed a potential ethics violation due to an email that was sent from a citizen in April — prior to the release of the feasibility study — that seemed to be an attempt to discourage the board members from voting for the JPA. The only board members who received it, prior to the vote, were Bell and Lopez-Rajaniemi.
At this point, a motion was made to table the item until the potential violation was investigated. That died for lack of a second.
One of the concerns for the JPA is the fire bond passed by Bullhead City in 2017. Board members were concerned that under a JPA, the cost of the bond repayment would fall on the taxpayers of Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley; however, under the JPA, the three legal entities divest their operational and administrative obligations to a new over-arching third legal entity; the fire authority (JPA). An intergovernmental agreement is the mechanism that creates this third entity. That way each district still will operate with its own board and operations. The bond still would be the responsibility of the Bullhead City Fire Department and not the JPA.
JPAs have been successfully put together and run in several areas of the state including the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority encompassing Prescott Valley, Paulden and Chino Valley as well as the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical which includes Linden, Show Low and Lakeside, and the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority which includes the South County Fire and Medical District and the North County Fire and Medical District.
