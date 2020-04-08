BULLHEAD CITY — The city, Dot Foods and Food for Families Food Bank will host a Spring Drive-Thru Food Pantry to help residents in need.
The Food Pantry will be held on Friday starting at 10 a.m. in Rotary Park. Directional signs will assist drivers to reach the distribution site.
This event is open to all Bullhead City residents and is first-come, first-served with each household receiving an assortment of donated items that may include yogurt, almond milk, cheese, doughnuts and other assorted items while supplies last.
“Dot Foods has been so generous to Bullhead City and the food banks of the region during this national emergency,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “The food banks have been well stocked with donations from Dot Foods. We can’t thank them enough for the continued donations of food for those struggling right now.”
Cotter also gave thanks to the Laughlin casinos.
“We are also incredibly grateful to our Laughlin casino partners; they led the wave of tremendous generosity in our community when they were forced to close.” he said. “The properties have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in food, water and other supplies to our local food banks, hospice centers and churches.”
The spring distribution will be a special “‘no contact” drive-through distribution system at Rotary Park.
Signs will be displayed for attendees in vehicles with no-contact distribution instructions clearly marked.
Vehicle traffic through Rotary Park on Bella’s Way and Balboa Drive will be closed from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Rotary Park will still be open to users with limited street parking on Lakeside and Riverview.
Call 928-763-0122 for details.
