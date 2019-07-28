BULLHEAD CITY — Food for Families not only helps residents of the community but supports about 32 agencies around the area as well.
“So far, from January to May, we’ve helped 349 unduplicated homeless and duplicated 521, which means that someone came back twice,” said Sheria Liles, Food for Families executive director. “We also help the Guardian Foundation by giving them food every week to help them out and other charities as well. We gave them just over 7,000 pounds of food and this year (January-May), so far, we’ve only given them 3,000 pounds but on average give them about 200 pounds a week.”
Liles said that they adapt to every situation and have different programs that can help people in different situations. She said that last year, Food for Families helped out 1,073 duplicated individuals and about 630 unduplicated individuals.
“We gave them just over 36,000 pounds, and this was people coming here to get food. This has nothing to do with other places that we help,” said Liles.
Food for Families has started a new program in which it gives the homeless a ride to the food distribution center and take them back once they’ve received their food bag. With the program just starting, Food for Families decided to have it once a month, picking the second Wednesday.
“Today, the homeless will be getting sandwich meat, bread and I made up some bags for them that, if they want, to they can pop a can and eat the food or they can warm it up — it’s their choice,” said Liles. “They’re getting some water, ravioli, beans, breakfast bar and lots of other items and we always put a roll of toilet paper.”
To help Food for Families help the community, Liles said, they’ve partnered with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, which brings five trucks a month.
“We give out meats and bread and whatever extra we have. Like today, we are giving eggs and orange juice,” said Liles. “We don’t give eggs and orange juice to the homeless just because they don’t have refrigeration. Some of them say they can cook and in that case, we give them that stuff.”
Food for Families distributes food Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 590 Hancock Road in Bullhead City.
For more information, contact Food for Families at 928-885-6574 or 928-758-8986 or through email at sliles64@gmail.com.
