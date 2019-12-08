BULLHEAD CITY — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 50 begins escorting Santa Claus around the community on Tuesday.
This is the 19th year FOP members have accompanied Santa during his Bullhead City promotional stops, referred to as “Visit with Santa.”
Santa and his helpers travel on a sleigh — escorted by police patrol cars — to visit with children in different areas of the city during the next two weeks.
Children line up to tell Santa what they want for Christmas. While the supply lasts, young ones will receive a candy cane and a plush toy.
These events are free and made possible by members of the FOP and other volunteers.
Sometimes Santa or his entourage can run late or reschedule a visit because of situations that arise during the busy holiday season. FOP members will do their best to keep to the schedule and announce time changes on the Bullhead City Police Department’s Facebook page whenever possible.
Visit Santa and his helpers at the following locations:
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Holiday Shores Area
- 5:35 p.m.: Boys & Girls Club, 2250 Highland Road
- 6:00 p.m.: River Gardens Drive and Baseline Road
- 6:45 p.m.: Bella Vista Apartments, 2030 Prospector Court
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Sunridge Estates, Desert Foothills
- 5:45 p.m.: Sunridge Village, 839 Landon Drive
- 6:35 p.m.: Canyon Walk Apartments, 2795 Desert Foothills Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Riviera Area
- 5:30 p.m.: Clearwater Drive and Marina Boulevard
- 6:20 p.m.: Tractor Supply Co., 967 Hancock Road
Friday, Dec. 13
Chaparral Area
- 5:30 p.m.: Walmart, 2840 Highway 95
- 6:30 p.m.: Scooter’s Family Fun Center, 2750 Miracle Mile
Monday, Dec. 16
Riviera Area
- 5:30 p.m.: Riverview Drive and Balboa Drive
- 6:15 p.m.: Java Jitters by Coveu, 2245 Clearwater Drive
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Rio Lomas, South Bullhead City
- 5:30 p.m.: Joshua Springs Senior Living, 2995 Desert Sky Blvd.
- 6:30 p.m.: Corwin Road and Lariat Drive
- 7:05 p.m.: PetSmart, Mohave Crossroads Plaza, 3699 Highway 95
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Original Bullhead City
- 5:30 p.m.: Shiver River, 1190 Highway 95
- 6:05 p.m.: Seventh Street and Lee Avenue
- 6:35 p.m.: Home Depot, 660 Highway 95
For details, contact Community Services Officer Lorrie Duggins at 928-763-9200, ext. 204.
