LAUGHLIN — There were some very disappointed children — and parents — Friday morning in Laughlin when Santa Claus failed to arrive as scheduled at the Laughlin Outlet Mall Center.
A line of parents and children — many of them dressed in their Christmas finery for pictures with Santa — were left standing at the North Pole (display) when the jolly old elf didn’t stop by to greet them. The line grew and shrank over a full half hour as some parents simply left while others stuck it out.
Mall workers seemed as puzzled by the no-show Santa as those who were waiting on him. Several employees coming over to the display, looking in all directions for the man in red, to no avail.
Some of those who waited decided to shop casually in the area, keeping an eye out in case Santa did show up. Three children, dressed in the seasonal red and white, alternated between waiting and shopping with their mother, stopping back every few minutes.
It’s unknown whether Santa was stuck in traffic — perhaps delayed by the weather between the North Pole and Laughlin — or had some other problem with his sleigh and reindeer. Maybe his GPS device quit working.
