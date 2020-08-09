KINGMAN — A former caretaker who worked in the Kingman area has been sentenced to five years in prison for theft and escape after violating terms of his probation from an earlier case.
Michael Thomas DeArmond, 65, recently was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in the state prison system for a charge of escape in the second degree after failing to return to the Mohave County Adult Detention Center upon a court order after he was released from custody in May of 2018. He was sentenced to an additional 3 1/2 years after it was determined by the court that DeArmond had violated his probation from a 2016 theft conviction. He had been arrested for a probation violation in 2018 but was released from custody with an order to return to the jail. When he failed to return by a specific date, an escape charge was filed.
The sentences will be served consecutively, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Williams prosecuted the case.
DeArmond was convicted of theft in Mohave County Superior Court in July of 2016. He had been employed as a caretaker and provided respite and rehabilitation services to qualifying patients in the Kingman area. The costs of those services ultimately were billed to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. Investigators determined that, between October of 2011 and August of 2014, DeArmond had submitted falsified time sheets and was overpaid about $22,000 by the state.
That conviction led to a term of four years of supervised probation.
