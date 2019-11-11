KINGMAN — The former treasurer of a Tri-state church was sentenced Thursday to probation and a 15-day jail term for changing the value of a check.
Melissa Sistar, 42, of Fort Mohave, pleaded guilty in September to criminal impersonation, a charged reduced from a more serious forgery charge.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt asked that Sistar serve additional jail time, even though it wasn’t written into the plea agreement.
Sistar’s attorney, Benjamin Coltrin, called the incident a mistake and said that two prior convictions, in 2007 and 2009, were far in the past. He said there was no chance this incident would be repeated.
Sistar also spoke, saying that she never changed the check for a malicious reason but that she was just playing a game with her son.
Superior Court Commissioner Doug Camacho said he still had concerns that Sistar had two prior convictions, one for theft and one for forgery. Camacho sentenced Sistar to probation for three years and 15 days in the county jail to start no later than Dec. 7.
Prosecutors previously said that Sistar falsely completed a check in the amount of more than $230 from Valley Christian Church and deposited the check into her account. She was fired from her position as the church’s treasurer in 2017. She was arrested May 15.
