BULLHEAD CITY — On Saturday, Oct. 19, there will be a free trash day at Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department Station 92, 1920 Camp Mohave Road.
The Fort Mohave Community Cleanup is to be held from 8 a.m to noon.
“One thing we do ask for the community to do is to bring their trash in bags so we don’t have debris all over the place,” said Todd Davidson, ERACE (Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement) coordinator and chief of parks law enforcement. “We do accept appliances, tires off the rims and we also take car batteries.”
Hazardous waste cannot be accepted at the Fort Mohave Community Cleanup.
“Things like wet paint, oils and chemical-based liquids are some of the hazardous stuff that we can’t take,” said Davidson.
One of the key factors in having the Fort Mohave Community Cleanup is to help people take their trash to the landfill for free.
“We are trying to make the community a little nicer and keep people from dumping their trash out in the desert,” said Davidson.
With the community cleanup being a first of its kind for Fort Mohave, Davidson is going to see how it goes before making it an occurring event.
“It also depends on funding as well,” said Davidson. “I do about 12 a year roughly and all the money forms from funds that are set aside from cleanup events. The Mohave County ERACE program is the group that the money comes from. So if it works out we can continue to do it.”
For more information, call 928-715-0480.
“I appreciate people taking advantage of this opportunity and I feel that this makes the community a nice place to live and will cause the litter to go down in rural areas,” said Davidson.
