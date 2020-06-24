KINGMAN — A Fort Mohave man was arrested Tuesday night in the shooting death of his wife.
Shortly before 11 p.m., sheriff deputies were called to a house in the 1600 block of East Gran Circulo where they discovered the body of Angela R. Quintero Olejniczak, 49, with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office reported.
Detectives also found Keven Scott Olejniczak, 56, at the home, where he allegedly had shot his wife several times during an argument. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing, MCSO reported.
Olejniczak is being held at the county jail without bond, records show.
In June 2013, Olejniczak, along with his wife, designed and painted a mural honoring the men and women who serve in the military on the side of the building at the Richard Springston American Legion Post 60 in Laughlin, according to a Mohave Valley Daily News article.
Olejniczak served as a Seabee in the early 1980s, which served as a motivation for the mural. At the time, he also was recovering from esophageal cancer. Prior to the surgery, doctors had given him eight months to live, the article reported.
Angela Olejniczak also was a cancer survivor who started a series of scrapbooking classes for those who have been affected by cancer, according to an October 2012 Mohave Valley Daily News article.
