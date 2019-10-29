FORT MOHAVE — A Fort Mohave man has been arrested for possessing a stolen motorcycle and drugs.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Murry John Olsen, 37, was arrested in Mohave Valley on Oct. 18 after a traffic stop. Deputies saw a man on a purple motorcycle, operating the bike without required eye protection. The motorcycle pulled into an alley in the 5500 block of Highway 95.
The driver, later identified as Olsen, could not produce a driver license and declined to tell deputies his name. He was advised that he would be arrested for failure to identify. Olsen then advised deputies that he had methamphetamine on his person.
Deputies conducted a pat search and found a baggie with one gram of methamphetamine, another baggie with one gram of marijuana, syringes, a pipe and other drug paraphernalia.
A records check on the motorcycle’s license plate revealed the bike had been stolen out of Price, Utah. Olsen told deputies he was working on the bike for a friend but would not say who the friend was.
Olsen was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of theft of means of transportation, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
