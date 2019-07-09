FORT MOHAVE — A Fort Mohave man was been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop last week.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies booked 38-year-old Steven Anthony Galeana for suspicion of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, failure to admit to carrying a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during commission of a drug offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of displaying a fictitious license plate.
According to sheriff’s office reports, Galeana was seen in the 4200 block of Vanderslice Road at 3:20 a.m. on July 4 by deputies who ran a records check revealing that the vehicle had expired registration.
A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of River Valley Road and River Valley Place, where Galeana reportedly gave deputies his driver license and registration that did not match the vehicle.
When officers informed Galeana that the vehicle was going to be towed from the scene, he reportedly asked for permission to retrieve personal items, including a backpack, from the trunk of the vehicle.
A search of the backpack reportedly revealed a handgun, 26 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
A records check on Galeana revealed him to be a prohibited weapons possessor.
Galeana was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
