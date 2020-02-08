KINGMAN — A Fort Mohave man was indicted Thursday following a January sting operation targeting online sexual predators.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Daniel Itsuo Saguchi-Cazares, 26, on two counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15.
Saguchi-Cazares is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
Saguchi-Cazares is being held in custody on a $10,000 bond on the felony charges and on a no-bond hold for immigration deportation.
Michael James Travis Shaw, 28, of Kingman, also was indicted on the same three charges. He was arrested in the same online sting by sheriff’s deputies. He also is being held on a $10,000 bond.
A 29-year-old Kingman man also was arrested but he was not indicted by the grand jury.
In mid-January, the sheriff’s office conducted three undercover sting operations targeting online predators. The sheriff’s office urges parents to monitor their children’s internet usage and warn them about communicating with anyone online.
