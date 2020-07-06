KINGMAN — A Fort Mohave man was indicted last week for the shooting death of his wife.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Keven Scott Olejniczak, 56, on the felony charge of first-degree murder by domestic violence. He will be arraigned on the charge Thursday at the county jail. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
Olejniczak is being held on a $600,000 bond.
A defendant convicted of first-degree murder faces natural life in prison or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
Sheriff deputies were called to a house in the 1600 block of East Gran Circulo shortly before 11 p.m. June 23, where they discovered the body of Angela R. Quintero Olejniczak, 49, with multiple gunshot wounds, MCSO reported.
Olejniczak was arrested at the home after deputies learned that Olejniczak allegedly shot his wife several times during an argument.
In June 2013, Olejniczak, along with his wife, designed and painted a mural honoring the men and women who serve in the military on the side of the building at the Richard Springston American Legion Post 60 in Laughlin.
Olejniczak served as a Seabee in the early 1980s, which served as a motivation for the mural. At the time, he was also recovering from esophageal cancer. Prior to the surgery, doctors gave him eight months to live.
Angela Olejniczak was also a cancer survivor who started a series of scrapbooking classes for those who have been affected by cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.