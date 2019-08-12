KINGMAN — An elderly, wheelchair-bound Fort Mohave man who harmed his disabled daughter will spend another month in custody before he is released from the Mohave County jail under terms of a plea agreement entered Wednesday.
Dean Peters, 77, pleaded guilty to vulnerable adult abuse by domestic violence.
Peters was arrested June 25 after an incident in the 5900 block of South Gazelle Drive. Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout said Peters’ 33-year-old daughter has autism and Down syndrome and that he slapped her when she refused to exit a vehicle.
“As a result of the assault, the victim was bleeding from her mouth,” Claerhout told Judge Derek Carlisle during the hearing in Kingman. “The defendant initially denied hitting the victim, but was confronted and later admitted to losing his temper and slapping the victim. Witnesses saw the defendant hit the victim at least twice.”
The plea agreement requires Carlisle to place Peters on supervised probation during a Sept. 5 sentencing hearing. Peters would serve no further jail time and be released from custody upon completion of the hearing.
Peters will have served almost 10 weeks’ jail time if released as scheduled.
