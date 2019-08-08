FORT MOHAVE — No one was injured in a fire Wednesday in Fort Mohave, authorities have reported.
A single-family mobile home in the 5700 block of Pasadena Road was destroyed by the blaze, said James Kartinen, fire prevention officer for the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department.
The two residents and their pet were outside the home at the time of the fire, Kartinen said.
The blaze started in the residence, he said, and monsoon winds pushed the flames onto a truck. The vehicle was destroyed and a boat on an attached trailer was damaged, Kartinen said.
Three FMMFD engines were deployed to fight the fire; the Mohave Valley Fire Department lent an engine crew and its rehab unit to the effort.
Kartinen said the displaced residents declined assistance from the Red Cross.
“They have family in the area,” he said. “They have a place to stay.”
Kartinen said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but that it appears to be accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.