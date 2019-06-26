KINGMAN — A local man was arrested after an attempted robbery of a business in Fort Mohave on Tuesday.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 5:50 p.m. to the unidentified business in the 4700 block of Highway 95.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said employees indicated that the suspect identified as Augustine Gabriel Lewis, 39, entered the business and immediately looked around nervously before pulling out a knife as he approached the counter. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said another employee went to the back of the business and called for help.
Mortensen said Lewis fled through another door after spotting the arriving deputy approaching the entry of the business. She said the deputy encountered Lewis outside, drew his weapon and ordered Lewis to drop the knife.
Mortensen said Lewis eventually complied after ignoring initial commands. He was taken into custody with a pat down revealing he possessed about 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.
Lewis was booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery and possession of dangerous drugs.
