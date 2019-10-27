NEEDLES — Nearly 70 entries in a two-and-a-quarter-hour parade drew hundreds to downtown Needles on Saturday for the 43rd Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade.
For many, the parade is the high point in a week of celebration of the culture and traditions — and more and more the language — of the Tri-state’s first people. Attended by area residents and participated in by tribes from the river area and beyond, the event gives the Pipa Aha Macav — the People By The River — a chance to present icons of a year’s accomplishments in dozens of areas of endeavor across a reservation with lands in three states totaling nearly 42,000 acres. From education to infrastructure, farming to social services, various tribal departments made up a large part of the parade’s entries.
This year’s theme was “The sun rises from our past to create a brighter future:” a tribute to the tribe’s new Anya Itpak (Sunrise) Elementary School in the Arizona Village portion of the reservation. The Pipa Aha Macav opened the week’s festivities with the dedication of a new cultural center in the same neighborhood as the school where it joins their new wellness center that opened New Year’s Eve of 2018.
Both the school and the cultural center emphasize the tribe’s language. “Just watching the kids stand up here and talk Mojave inspires us all, even as we get older, to learn Mojave,” said Shan Lewis, FMIT vice-chair, at the center’s dedication.
Reinvigorating the tribal language has become a clarion call for the Pipa Aha Macav in recent years. Grand Marshal Rosanna Hills, for 16 years the chief judicial clerk of the Fort Mojave Tribal Court, now works with the Chuukwarsh language at the school. She said in her acceptance letter: “… let us communicate and speak our own language to one another once again just as our ancestors had done in the past. We have to believe our language is alive. It’s magical. Our Makav language is the direct connection to our heart, mind, body and soul.”
