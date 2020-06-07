FORT MOHAVE — Fire departments all across the country are as different as the districts and demographics they serve. While every single one is dedicated to saving lives, each one goes about it in its own way based on the needs of its community.
Some departments are all about tradition, with the philosophy that fighting fires comes first, while some all-hazard departments, like the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department, believe their priority needed to shift to where they are most needed — emergency medical services.
To that end, the department adopted a new strategy that required focusing on a big issue, cardiac arrest. Using innovative technology, the dedicated efforts of their personnel have been met with overwhelming success in a little more than a year.
It all started when Chief Bret Scholz issued a challenge in July 2018 to Raymond Proa, the department’s EMS officer in charge of training.
“He gave me one order when I started here, and that was to make us the best fire department when it comes to EMS in the country,” Proa said. “I said, ‘OK, I’ll take it from here,’ ” he added with a smile.
“At the time we wanted to start with something that was big for us, cardiac arrest. Our numbers were similar with the U.S. average save rate of 10% in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. We were looking at how we were getting people back — we call it ROSC (return of spontaneous circulation) — one way we measured cardiac arrest saves.”
But FMMFD wanted more than immediate saves, it wanted better survivability numbers for its patients.
Proa started researching what other top fire departments were doing with their methods, equipment and protocols.
“The Rialto Fire Department in California was seeing phenomenal save rates thinking outside the box. They were using a different scale to reflect success — the Utstein Scale — a framework that combines and measures core elements of resuscitation performance and ultimately measures survival for 30 days from ROSC,” he said. “They wanted people to walk out of the hospital neurologically intact the way they went into cardiac arrest, with no changes. This Utstein Scale scores the central nervous system in relation to cardiac arrest. For example, sitting here normally right now, we are CPC 1; CPC 2 would be some small deficits where you can still go about your daily life after cardiac arrest. At CPC 3, that’s where you’re basically going to need major assistance for the rest of your life; and No. 4 — at that point, you’re basically 100% in need of total care.
“Rialto set the bar, saying, ‘We want to see people come out at a No. 1 or No. 2 at the minimum and that’s how we’re going to count it,’ ” Proa said. “At the time I looked into them, I believe they were in the range of a 75% ROSC rate and a 45% Utstein rate, which is unheard of, because the national average is around 10% for ROSC, and survivability is nil.
“They came up with what they called a ‘survivability toolbox’ for cardiac arrest that plays to their department’s strengths,” Proa added. “There’s no one thing, no silver bullet when it comes to better outcomes for cardiac arrest.”
Adapting Rialto’s toolbox as their own, Fort Mojave Mesa personnel decided on mechanical CPR equipment that not only would do the best job but give feedback to make sure procedures were performed correctly by recording them.
“We have the Zoll AutoPulse on our first-out ambulances and the Zoll ResQPump on our engines and other units. This allows a high repeatable degree of CPR. The ResQPump can be used by itself or to help prime circulation, before the ambulance gets on scene and applies the AutoPulse,” Proa said. “The AutoPulse allows for nonstop compressions on scene and when we transport, especially if the patient were to re-arrest. We also use the Zoll ResQpod to help the heart to fill between compressions to get maximum oxygenation to the brain.
“The amount of coronary profusion pressures these devices put out is amazing to where veins pop up and allow for IVs to be placed easily,” he explained. “You need around 15 mm of pressure to get ROSC. The AutoPulse puts out around 27 mm.
“This is pretty much our ‘bundle of care’ or toolbox that we have taken from Rialto Fire Department,” he added. “We jokingly call this ‘chasing Rialto Fire.’ ”
But it has been far from a joking matter.
FMMFD also began practicing a new “chain of survivability” by including 911 dispatchers more and understanding the importance of CPR performed by bystanders. These first three links in the chain are crucial — early access, early CPR, and early defibrillation.
“Dispatchers play a critical role,” Proa said. “Your dispatchers control the first three links of that chain, hands down. They begin by communicating with bystanders and identifying when to start CPR and if there is an automated external defibrillator nearby. They also implement the fourth link, getting us there quick. The Palm Beach Fire Department did a big study and found out that unless early CPR from dispatch was given and going when EMS arrives, patients are almost never going to wake up neurologically intact.”
With new equipment, dispatch on board and new protocols in practice, FMMFD compiled its data through the whole year and sent it to the Arizona Department of Health Services EMS.
“We were able to quadruple our ROSC in one year, and we doubled our survivability. The state average in 2018 was 20.8%, and ours was 37.5. That was just in one year,” Proa said. “We were really excited about that, now we’re continuing it with all the stuff we have. We have emphasized the basics in not just doing CPR but doing great CPR. Drill the basics until they become advanced. We try and empower our EMTs to become strong EMTs, so then they go on to become strong medics.”
Scholz said he is very happy with the strides made in such a short timeframe.
“As far as managing this organization in a nontraditional fashion and taking advantage of the newest technologies, that’s something a lot of fire departments struggle with,” he said. “We’re an EMS-based fire department because in our evaluations, that’s where we’ve found we can make the most impact. We are not an urban fire department that fights a bunch of fires.
“Even the West Coast in general doesn’t fight near as many fires as the East Coast because our buildings are newer.
“We’ve taken a very aggressive posture, as far as our EMS, in the last couple years and that’s due to recognizing what we can do in putting the right people in the right positions because the information is out there. It is just a matter of having the support to carry out the systems in place.
“The key aspect to that, too, is our base station coordinator, and seeing the science is what has allowed us to do this — a lot of these things we can implement ourselves, but the protocols, for example, that all has to be approved by the base station hospital — as far as how we’re tilting the head up at 30 degrees over 30 seconds and certain things that we’re doing with our CPR. I think that when you look around in this country, we are doing stuff no one’s even close to doing.
“It’s the old adage, you’re practicing medicine and that’s really what we’re doing — we’re practicing techniques and innovations that are coming out all the time and it’s just a matter of staying on top of them and using science-based proven techniques and getting them out quicker.”
Because these devices and equipment are expensive, the FMMFD has taken advantage of grants for additional items.
“We understand the importance of it,” Scholz added. “We take more of a global look at everything. I understand the technology, whereas a fire chief who wasn’t a paramedic wouldn’t necessarily see it that way and think it was kind of crazy — especially when you think of the overall financial commitment that it takes to do this. Some chiefs are looking at budgets and trying to justify the expenditures to budget correctly, but how can you put a price on someone’s life or quality of life? That is a hard question to ask.
“You can do some pretty innovative things budgetarily to ensure that you get the equipment and we’ve used grants as well. We’ve been successful with those, which has freed up capital to allow us to do these other things. It’s just the overall goal of the organization. Our department, EMS-wise has changed over the last couple of years, almost 180 degrees — from being a department that is competent, to a department that is attempting to be on the cutting edge of everything it can.
“Little Fort Mojave in Arizona, we’re giving some of the most advanced cardiac arrest care in the nation and we’re one of a handful of departments in the nation doing it,” Scholz added. “That’s a great source of pride for Ray, myself and for all the guys.”
