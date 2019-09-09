BULLHEAD CITY — Are vaping and use of e-cigarettes risk-free?
Dean Weinrich, a community health educator from the Mohave County Health Department’s Tobacco Use Prevention Program, will talk about both product forms during a parent and community informational night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
This free event will be hosted by the Bullhead City Elementary and Colorado River Union High school districts and will focus on use of these products by young people. The event will touch on whether vaping is a proven method for quitting tobacco, if nicotine affects development and functioning of a young brain, and whether contents of a vaping device are safe for consumption.
