BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team has arrested four Uber passengers who reportedly were hauling more than 47 pounds of marijuana.
MAGNET participated in a multi-agency drug interdiction detail on Interstate 40 last Thursday night, said spokeswoman Emily Fromelt of the Bullhead City Police Department.
One vehicle that was stopped, she said, was the car in which the suspects were traveling from Barstow, California, to Kingman.
Fromelt said 47.6 pounds of marijuana and a handgun were found in the vehicle.
Ramon Antonio Lara Payano, 29, Lino Derek Velez, 27, Edgardo Xavier Nunez, 30, and Roger Mauricio Franco Ramirez, 21, were arrested on suspicion of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and misconduct involving weapons.
The Uber driver did not know the marijuana was in his car, Fromelt said, and was not arrested.
Each of the suspects was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
