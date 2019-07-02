BULLHEAD CITY — The long Fourth of July weekend will provide some with an opportunity to celebrate the holiday by taking a short vacation.
The most popular destinations for Arizonans looking to travel over the holiday weekend are Las Vegas and Southern California, “with Anaheim (California), as a particularly popular destination for families headed to Disneyland,” according to Michel Blaskey, a media relations specialist for AAA based in California.
An anticipated 48.9 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday and 41.4 million them will drive — a record-breaking number of people using cars, the AAA reported. Gas prices are about 13 cents less a gallon in Arizona than they were during the 2018 Independence Day holiday.
“Gas prices have actually been falling for about six weeks in Arizona — just a month ago, the average price was $3.10,” Blaskey said. “So Arizona drivers are getting a bit (more) of a reprieve than they did for Memorial Day, when prices were about 30-50 cents more expensive, depending on your region.”
Local gas prices were well below that on Tuesday. Gasbuddy.com reported prices for regular grade gasoline in the Bullhead-Mohave Valley area varying from around a low $2.50 to $2.99 per gallon. Laughlin gas prices were reported at $2.69 at two stations. Needles was selling gas for up to $4.79 a gallon.
Local weather is expected to be hot throughout the holiday weekend but somewhat windy on Thursday with winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
However, this is monsoon country so checking weather conditions is important. No precipitation is in the forecast, but that could change.
People preferring to take outdoor day trips are advised by the Clark County Fire Department not only to let someone know where you’re going but also take to these precautions if traveling to outlying areas, such as Grapevine Canyon and Christmas Tree Pass:
- Familiarize yourself with the area before and during the trip. Peruse maps, look for landmarks, posted signs and other characteristics that can help first responders or searchers figure out where you are.
- Obtain and provide GPS coordinates if you can. It’s helpful information for a helicopter crew with the aim of locating you.
- Bring mobile phones. They don’t always work in these remote areas but can help you be found if the call can get through.
- Prepare for the weather; pack water and hydrate for heat.
- Wear proper safety gear for your travel to and from the location (even if it’s safety belts and sunglasses inside a vehicle). Do the same during outdoor recreational activities.
- Bring a first aid kit.
- If you get stranded, if it’s possible, send someone to the main roads or entrances to guide in rescuers.
- Once you provide your location to authorities, stay put until help arrives.
