KINGMAN — A Phoenix man with deep roots in Kingman and northwest Arizona is a contender for the position of Mohave County manager.
Sam Elters is one of four applicants for the job being interviewed by a screening panel.
Elters was a Mohave County public works employee long ago when was hired by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Elters served as area, Kingman District and state engineer for ADOT before he transitioned into the private sector.
Elters and three other men were scheduled for interviews Wednesday afternoon by Presiding Superior Court Judge Chuck Gurtler, County Attorney Matt Smith, Sheriff Doug Schuster and retired Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Roger Jacks.
The other interview contenders include David Williams of Prescott Valley, Scott Albert of Richardson, Texas, and Paul Van Haught of Eatonton, Georgia.
Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham said the panel will make a recommendation to the board of supervisors. Possibilities include, he said, recommending that the board interview one or more of the four or that none of the four be hired.
Cunningham said the board is not restricted by the panel’s recommendations. He said the board can approve the recommendation or interview others from inside or outside the applicant pool.
At least 46 people applied for the position. County Manager Mike Hendrix is retiring at the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.