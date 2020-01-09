KINGMAN — The District 1 Board of Supervisors race is attracting the most attention in Mohave County roughly eight months from the 2020 primary election.
Eight citizens have formally declared intent to qualify candidacy to seek the position being vacated when incumbent Gary Watson retires at the end of this year.
Those expressing interest in succeeding Watson include Jim Hammersley, Timothy David Woods, Denise Marie Bensusan, Gerarda G. Hamodey, Travis Lingenfelter, Rebecca L. Foster, Bruce Eliot Fuller and Sherri Merriwether.
Mohave County’s most tenured supervisor, Buster D. Johnson, is seeking reelection in District 3. Charlie Cassens has declared intent to challenge Johnson.
Rick Armstrong has declared intent to seek election in District 4, where incumbent Jean Bishop is committed to defending her seat on the Board of Supervisors.
Sups. Hildy Angius and Ron Gould are seeking reelection in Districts 2 and 5, but neither has drawn a formal challenger as of yet.
Other incumbents seeking re-election who’ve also not yet drawn challenge include County Attorney Matt Smith, County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox, County School Superintendent Mike File and County Recorder Kristi Blair, County Assessor Jeanne Kentch Division 5 Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Anthony Williams and District 5 Mohave Community College (MCC) Governing Board member Judy Selberg.
Royanne Ortiz is the only person to declare intent to run for the District 2 MCC Governing Board slot.
Incumbent Doug Schuster and prospective challengers Edward A. McInerney III and Joseph Michael Gannuscio intend to run for Mohave County Sheriff.
Those hoping to qualify to the August 4 primary election ballot must submit their nominating petitions between May 9 and July 6. The last day to register to vote in that election is July 6.
The general election will be conducted on November 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.