BULLHEAD CITY — Fox Creek developer Brookfield Communities Inc. has filed a complaint with the Arizona Corporation Commission seeking more than $1.8 million in relief from EPCOR Water Arizona.
Brookfield asserts in a 400-plus-page filing to the ACC that EPCOR violated agreements to pay for its share of infrastructure costs within various Fox Creek residential subdivisions over the years.
The filing, sent to the ACC in December, plays a role in tonight’s Bullhead City Council meeting because the developer is asking council members to accept the final plat for Canyon Trails at Fox Creek, Tract No. 5190, Unit 6. City staff have recommended the council not move forward with approval of the final plat at this time.
The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Philip Petersen, president of Brookfield Communities, wrote to the city council explaining why he believes the council should approve the final plat conditionally until EPCOR provides a “Will Serve” letter for it.
“The Arizona Department of Real Estate allows for conditional contracts,” Petersen stated in the letter within the council packet for tonight’s meeting. “The city attorney and planning department have not recommended approval yet, because the ‘will serve’ letter is required by the code for approval.”
Petersen said EPCOR apparently hasn’t filed necessary paperwork, specifically main extension agreements, with the ACC for this and some other Fox Creek subdivisions.
“And Brookfield has not been reimbursed the required 10% of water revenues from a number of subdivisions for several years,” Petersen said.
That financial part of the arrangement Brookfield considers an integral requirement between the developer and utility provider totals more than $1.8 million not paid to Brookfield by EPCOR over several years in “refundable costs” for providing permanent water and sewer connections to residential lots in Fox Creek. That covers things such as engineering and construction costs as well as taxes, Petersen also noted in the letter to the city.
Brookfield’s ACC filing points out in a notation that some of the agreements go back to when EPCOR’s predecessor-in-interest was Arizona-American Water Co., which did pay $65,573 in refundable costs for some of the subdivisions.
The oldest main extension agreement was made in 2002. There are more than a dozen such agreements between the developer and utility.
Petersen also stated in his letter to the council that EPCOR cashed Brookfield’s deposit check of $5,000 for this specific subdivision.
The end result of these agreements is for the utility to take over responsibility of the infrastructure.
Not having at least a conditional approval could result in 2020 being “a disastrous year” for the development, Petersen added in his argument for the council to approve the final plat.
City staff contacted Brookfield last summer after finding out EPCOR wasn’t making refundable cost payments to Brookfield for any Fox Creek subdivisions under the various main extension agreements.
Brookfield asked for records they might have had of these agreements but only one such subdivision agreement could be found and there was no notice or confirmation of these Fox Creek agreements having been filed or approved by the ACC, the filing stated.
EPCOR didn’t address specific issues Petersen raised in his letter, but did note it was aware of the filing with the ACC by Brookfield.
“We are being very thorough in our review of the filing,” said Rebecca Stenholm, director of public and government affairs for EPCOR USA. “EPCOR will fully participate in the standard Arizona Corporation Commission process that exists.”
Stenholm said EPCOR will file a response to Brookfield’s complaint by Jan. 26.
The city provided an electronic copy of the ACC filing by Brookfield to the Daily News on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.