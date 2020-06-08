BULLHEAD CITY — While grading schools for 2018-19, the Arizona State Board of Education handed an “F” to Fox Creek Junior High.
Enter Dr. Melissa Bond, hired as the principal last June, after which the public perception of the school — and the attitude within its walls — changed.
Just ask Dr. Carolyn Stewart, superintendent of Bullhead City Elementary School District, who hired Bond (who was on maternity leave in Phoenix).
“The culture at FCJH changed dramatically during this school year, focusing on high expectations for students’ behaviors, creation of a common belief in shared academic responsibility, and mutual respect among students and between students and adults,” said Stewart, noting that Bond’s “fresh methods” coupled with assistant principal Lester Eastman’s familiarity with the seventh- and eighth-graders aided their progress.
When Bond took over, teachers became more vigilant between classes and cracked down on confrontations. A fight between students would result in a nine-day suspension.
“By spring break, the cultural changes were in the refinement stages,” Stewart added.
That’s in part because, upon accepting the position as principal, Bond arrived two weeks early to prepare for the challenge.
“I felt like I had a lot to do,” said Bond, a North Carolina transplant who moved to Arizona in 1999 after earning a bachelor’s degree in communications from UNC.
“A lot to do” proved to be an understatement as the calendar turned to 2020. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Eastman had told Bond, “There’s nothing we haven’t seen this year.”
But the worst was yet to come, in the form of COVID-19, which led to schools nationwide — along with extracurricular activities — to shut down in mid-March. Gov. Doug Ducey’s directive couldn’t have come at a worse time for Fox Creek Junior High.
“Had the school year continued,” said Stewart, “focus would have begun to shift to methods to increase students’ academic success.”
Added Bond: “We came so far, but now it’s anticlimactic.” That’s because the notion of a drive-through ceremony to distribute “promotion” certificates would’ve been an injustice in the principal’s mind.
“It would take away from the meaning of their accomplishment,” she said in her spacious office adorned with Tar Heels memorabilia. “I feel the kids deserve more.”
To that end, what has been most disappointing for Bond about following coronavirus safety guidelines is losing daily interaction with students. Her least-favorite part of the job is red tape, which has moved to the forefront.
“My weakness is paperwork, and the school’s closure made my job all paperwork,” said Bond.
As a mother of four — including a son who will begin eighth grade at FCJH next semester — Bond has ample experience as an instructor, having been a math teacher for years.
Before entering the education world, she toiled in management for American Express, which proved too rigid and redundant for her personality.
“While working there, I knew exactly what would happen every day. With teaching, you never know because kids are unpredictable,” the Fort Mohave resident explained. “That’s what I love, along with the students themselves.”
That was evident throughout the abbreviated school year, when many youths would visit Bond’s office for conversation and advice.
“We joked that my door should have a ‘counselor’ sign on it,” she said.
That shouldn’t surprise anybody who knows the principal. According to Stewart, Bond’s philosophy that a supportive environment can help all students went a long way toward her landing the FCJH job.
“Her prior work experiences with student populations similar to ours in Bullhead City and her ideas to actualize her philosophy were also significant,” Stewart said.
While in Phoenix, Bond worked with Arizona Center for Youth Resources, a nonprofit charter school for at-risk youth that offers internships and mentor programs.
“It was a great experience,” she said. As for pursuing a doctorate in organizational leadership at Grand Canyon University, Bond referred to that college’s overwhelming support as a “godsend.”
Couple that with her recent role as principal at Center of Excellence High School, and the table was set for Bond to serve at Fox Creek.
Unforeseen challenges involving the coronavirus have led to speculation about what lies ahead next semester.
“The order of business for Dr. Bond will be regenerating the hard-won positive culture quickly, identifying students’ academic levels, defining with the staff how to move forward while filling gaps and then accomplishing the plan,” said Stewart.
Executing plans has been taxing for educators under the circumstances of ongoing restrictions tied to COVID-19.
“You either have to plan for everything or you’re confused what to plan for,” Bond said while sitting before a laptop in her all-but-deserted school.
“This is not what teaching looks like. I miss my students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.