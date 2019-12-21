BULLHEAD CITY — The fifth annual Christmas Eve Dinner for those in need will be held Tuesday at Bullhead Community Park.
The free event will begin at 11 a.m. under the big ramada near the Lil’ Red Schoolhouse and will run until 2 p.m. or until food runs out. The meal will be prepared by D’Angelo’s Restaurant in Bullhead City.
In preparation for the event, donations of blankets, gloves, socks, jackets, sweaters and other items are being collected at D’Angelo’s, 2141 Clearwater Drive, for distribution at the dinner.
For more information, contact Toby at 928-201-2987 or Kim at 928-234-0036.
On Wednesday, Christmas Day, Hope United Methodist Church will conduct its annual community Christmas dinner from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the church, 1325 Ramar Road in Bullhead City.
The dinner is free; so is the good company.
This marks the eighth year the church has provided a community Christmas dinner.
