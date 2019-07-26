BULLHEAD CITY — Is getting up at 4 a.m. a key to success?
It can be, state Rep. Regina Cobb said Thursday evening.
Cobb, speaking to the initial graduating class of Tri-State Youth Internship and Leadership, said that people define their own success.
And, she said, they often find that getting up early is part of how to achieve that success.
“You’ve got to work hard, Cobb said. “Show dedication. You’ve got to show up on time.”
Edgar Magos, one of the 27 local youth to complete a six-week paid internship with a local employer, said that he often mulled, when his clock struck 4, whether he really wanted to get up and go to Labriola Masonry, Inc.
He kept going, and while the workdays seemed hard at first, he said, he ended up appreciating the values he learned there.
Cobb talked of her own dedication needed to become a dentist and how the hard work she put in and the pushing of her parents got her there.
She said she knew she would have financial difficulty in getting her education, but “I did not let that be a barrier.
“I worked two or three jobs,” she said. “During undergrad, I got out in five years instead of in four.”
Bree Lipinski, who would later be named intern of the year, was the other speaker representing the group. She spent her internship with Radiologic Associates of Northwest Arizona.
“From Day 1, I felt like I belonged to something,” Lipinski told the 200 or so gathered in the conference room at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. “Dr. (Warren) Mays taught me more about medicine than I ever thought I would learn from a college class.”
Southwest Behavioral Health was named mentor of the year. The company took on two interns.
Waheed Zehri, founder and CEO of Tri-State Youth Internship and Leadership said that he wants the program to give the interns not just a paycheck, but leadership, work ethic and other skills.
He said that his goal is to shape today’s 16- to 25-year-olds into future community leaders. Zehri added that ideally, the program will sow the seeds for youth from the Bullhead City area to eventually serve in Phoenix and Washington — and perhaps in the White House.
Thursday, each graduate received a certificate of appreciation and a TSY pin, as well as a congressional certificate of recognition from Penny Pew, representing U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar.
Cobb said the interns are given a gift each day — a clean slate on which to try to paint a masterpiece.
She encouraged them never to be afraid to meet new challenges in life. Then she promptly issued one.
“Just remember, you’re our future,” Cobb said. “You’re what I expect up here in 20 years.”
