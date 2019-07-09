Ethan Fromm, a junior-to-be at River Valley High School, placed third nationwide in a SkillsUSA National competition in Louisville, Kentucky. Fromm designed and created a corrugated plastic roadside sign (he is pictured with a smaller version) reminding people of the date of next year’s general election. He wanted to inform voters of the importance of casting their ballots for president and other offices. He is the fourth RVHS student to make it to the final round, the second to be a national medalist, and first job demonstration medalist for the school and the Colorado River Union High School District.