MOHAVE VALLEY — Fruits of Harvest, the food and clothing ministry of Harvest Bible Church, is open again.
“Originally the program was opened in 2010 and it was called Caring Hearts,” said Kathy Torres, Fruits of Harvest director.
Torres said the name was changed to Fruits of Harvest and it ran through December 2017.
“We had to close down because our youth group grew so big and we needed the area to take care of our youth and help them learn more about the Lord,” said Torres. “It took us to the end of May of this year to be able to reopen it after we bought the current building we are in.”
Fruits of Harvest’s mission is to assist people who need food and clothing assistance. The ministry seeks to help others through times of hardship, with assistance available to anyone, not just members and regular attendees of Harvest Bible Church.
“Anybody who would like to can come once a month. They are seen in the front and we get a little information about them,” said Torres. “They are taken to another room and we pray with them and tell them a little bit about the Lord. However, if they refuse prayer, that’s fine, we’ll still give them food. We give them a box of food depending on the size of their family. Once we start getting more people to come through, we will be giving them fresh produce and meats that we get in.”
Torres said that people have the freedom to go through the clothes room and pick some clothes for their family.
“We get all of our contributions from people within the church and the community,” said Torres. “We take contributions of cash, food and clothing as well as small household items because we don’t have the space to store furniture. If people have winter clothes to donate, we’d prefer that they hang on to them and bring them to us when the temperature starts getting cooler. Just because we don’t have the space to store a lot of things.”
Torres said that church representatives solicit help from organizations to help with donations.
“We are getting some things from Praise Chapel, like fresh produce and meats,” said Torres. “I have a few things into Walmart and Smart & Final to see what things they can donate to us. So basically, it’s a thing where we go out and ask for donations. If youth groups or anyone wants to do a food drive and bring us the donations, they are more than welcome to do it.”
Torres said that those who come to Fruits of Harvest need to bring their ID with them to start the process.
“Before we closed, we were helping about 30 families every day that we were open and that’s what we are hoping to get back to,” said Torres. “When the Willow Fire happened, a lot of people lost their homes and we were able to help a lot of them with clothes and food to get on their feet. We are here to help the community to help them with whatever their need might be.”
Torres said that they would gladly accept volunteers as long as they are willing to take direction on how they do things.
“We are also trying to set up a program to help the kids with their community hours as well as community hours for people who have tickets and they have to serve,” said Torres. “So there is a bunch of different ways that we are willing to help the community.”
Fruits of Harvest is open Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it is at 6870 Highway 95, Suite 247, in Mohave Valley.
For more information about Fruits of Harvest, call 928-201-3010 or 928-788-2225 and ask for Kathy Torres or Luanne Parker.
