BULLHEAD CITY — This year’s National Night Out drew more families than last year.
Organizers opted to stay a little longer than the scheduled 7 p.m. end time on Wednesday.
It seems many people weren’t eager to leave because there was plenty to see and do. An antique fire truck stood along Hancock Road just outside the parking lot at the Mohave Electric Cooperative office. The truck was just a few steps from a police vehicle with its lights on.
People — especially children — were encouraged to climb inside both vehicles. Families could take pictures as the children were shown what the vehicles do by the professionals who use them.
A variety of area groups and agencies set up booths and provided an impressive array of freebies, including candy and stuffed animals for lucky children. Many booth operators set up wheels of luck so no one walked away empty-handed.
Free food and some drawings for gifts donated by various businesses and groups brought smiles not only to the young people but also the adults.
The Bullhead City Police Department also brought some protective vests for kids to try on. Nearby, officers set up one of the department’s motorcycles for people to admire. Cpl. Edward Mooney, a member of the BHCPD’s Bomb and Hazardous Device Team, demonstrated how one of the bomb robots operates by having it pick up mock explosives from the ground.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management brought an assortment of reptiles. Some of the animals are venomous, such as the rattlesnake and Gila monster, but all were secured inside see-through boxes.
The children were interested in what kind of animal they were looking at as well as “what to do when they see one and what they eat,” said Emily Hibbard of the Kingman BLM office.
Ily Casillas, 6, of Bullhead City, first said she enjoyed looking at the rattlesnake most. The she amended her statement.
“Actually I liked all of them,” she explained.
With her was Ava Gonzalez, 4, also of Bullhead City, who enjoyed looking at a nonvenomous Sonoran gopher snake. She and the snake were at one another’s eye level.
BLM also has law enforcement and fire fighting personnel in various locations across the country though the agency’s main focus is management of public lands, Hibbard said.
Communities across the United States as well as U.S. territories and military bases around the world host events to bring law enforcement and other first responders together with the rest of the community so they can get to know each other and have fun while doing it.
Lorrie Duggins of the Bullhead City Police Department explained that the event is a great way for residents to have a good time and “create a better relationship with their first responders.”
Residents were encouraged to ask questions and find out what each type of first responder does. That was why pieces of equipment were on display.
Among donated prizes were two-person kayak trips and four-person tubing trips from Desert River Kayak and 20 fun passes for a variety of activities at Scooter’s Family Fun Center.
Also among the prizes were two gift baskets, made by Duggins, for children.
Mohave Electric has partnered with police department for more than 20 years to bring the event to the community. It provided four $25 power credits as prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.