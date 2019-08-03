BULLHEAD CITY — About $1,800 was raised just in ticket sales and donations during the Back To School Fundraiser that will benefit Mohave Valley Daily News education and public safety reporter Rodd Cayton.
“This is going to help tremendously because after I get a transplant I’m going to have to stay in Phoenix for six weeks,” said Cayton. “After the six weeks, they’ll tell me if I can go back to work or not. So this will help while I’m out of work.”
Besides the ticket sales and donations received, the event host, CoVeu Eatery and Drinkery, donated 10% of its sales during the fundraiser event that ran from 3 to 6 p.m.
“This is why we opened this place up,” said David Rubio, co-owner of CoVeu Eatery and Drinkery. “We wanted for families and friends to have a good time but we also wanted to be there for when we needed to give back to the community by hosting events like these.”
Some special guests volunteered as waiters for the event, including Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius, Bullhead City Council member Annette Wegmann, former Mohave Valley Elementary School District Supt. Whitney Crow, former Bullhead City mayor Jack Hakim, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce CEO John Pynakker, and News West general manager Larry Kendrick Jr.
“I work at the school district in Mohave Valley and Rodd supports everything we do, so I wanted to support him,” said Crow.
“I decided to volunteer to support Rodd in everything and give him encouragement,” said Anguis. “We want to make sure that Rodd has everything that he needs.”
“Jacob (Abeytia) is a longtime friend so when he asked me to volunteer I agreed,” said Pynakker. “It’s great that we are helping Rodd out and great the community responded like they did tonight.”
“Rodd is one of our employees and this is our way to show that we support him,” said Kendrick. “(I’d) like to thank everybody who came today.”
Throughout the afternoon, the community showed its support to Cayton by coming up and giving him words of encouragement. Two of the community members present at the fundraiser were Mike Newman and his wife, Janet. On Oct. 17, it will be seven years since he got a kidney transplant, and he said he hopes that Cayton will be able to celebrate a similar milestone as well.
Others had words of encouragement.
“I like the way that the community comes together to encourage Rodd,” said Jerry McKinney.
“I wish Rodd the best in everything,” said Dave Cummings.
“Rodd always gets the news out about what’s going on in education here in Bullhead City,” said Abeytia. “Rodd is a good friend and this is a good way to support him.”
“I’ve worked with Rodd a lot and he is very accurate in his reporting,” said Larry Tunforss, master of ceremonies for the fundraiser event. “He’s dedicated to the reader and we appreciate him very much.”
“I appreciate how many people showed up to the fundraiser,” said Alberta Jones, Cayton’s mother. “He’s such a great person, good guy and great father, he deserves this and more.”
“I’ve known Rodd for years now, and it’s great that the community is coming through like this to help him out,” said Waheed H. Zehri.
Because of events like these and people giving him encouraging words Cayton said he believes that everything is going to work out.
“I’m humbled that the community has chosen to help,” said Cayton. “When the community does things like these, they show just how generous they are. If people can, they should get their kidney tested and maybe they can match with me or maybe they can be a match with someone else who is in the same situation.”
Donations to help Cayton can be made by check and dropped off at the Mohave Valley Daily News, 2435 Miracle Mile. To donate online, a GoFundMe account has been made — search for Rodd Cayton — or go to the PayPal account — PayPal.me/rcayton13.
Potential Donor Information is available at www.livingdonormc.org.
