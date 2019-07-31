BULLHEAD CITY — Veteran reporter Rodd Cayton is used to covering the story, not being part of it.
Cayton, who has been with the Mohave Valley Daily News for nine years and currently covers the education and public safety beats, will be the beneficiary of a Back To School fundraiser hosted Friday at CoVeu Eatery and Drinkery, 2247 Clearwater Drive in Bullhead City.
Cayton has stage 4 kidney failure and is awaiting a kidney transplant. The fundraiser, organized by area education advocate Jacob Abeytia, is to raise funds that will be used to help offset post-surgery expenses.
“Rodd has done so much to further education in the Tri-state as the education reporter for the Daily News that we
felt this was fitting to hold a Back To School event,” Abeytia said, adding that he hopes many area educators — administrators, teachers and staff — will attend. The public is invited as well.
The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at CoVeu. CoVeu will be donating 10% of its sales during the fundraiser to the Rodd Cayton Quest for a Kidney Fund. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and celebrity servers. News West Publishing General Manager Larry Kendrick is rumored to be among those celebrities.
“I am not excited about being the center of attention,” said Cayton, “but if I get a kidney out of it, that’s a trade I’ll make.”
In addition to raising funds, organizers also are hoping to raise awareness: Cayton is one of about 100,000 Americans waiting for a kidney transplant. In Cayton’s case, as in most, it is finding a suitable donor with a viable kidney.
Cayton, 50, said his first inkling of kidney trouble came in 2006. He was working in Nebraska at the time and said he woke up one morning “in terrible pain.”
Because it was a weekend, he went to an urgent care center.
“They took some tests. They thought I had kidney stones,” he said. He said he was given medication and, despite not passing any stones, began to feel better.
“Two months later, I woke up in terrible pain again,” he said. “I drove myself to the hospital.”
There, he was diagnosed with narrowing of his left kidney; both his kidneys were smaller than normal.
He said after a stent was inserted in the left kidney, it caused him little trouble until 2014 — four years after he moved to Bullhead City and began working at the Daily News.
“I had shortness of breath,” he said. “People could see that I was in distress.”
He went to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and was transferred to a Las Vegas hospital, where he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
“My kidneys were over-taxed ... causing my heart to fail,” he said.
Before addressing the kidney issues, doctors put him on blood pressure medication and he dramatically changed his diet. Both helped alleviate the heart problems so the focus could shift to his failing kidneys.
“We made plans in case I had to go on dialysis,” he said. “That didn’t happen until 2016.”
For the last three years, Cayton has undergone dialysis three times a week. He said he knows that dialysis will be a part of his life — and his routine — unless he gets a kidney transplant.
After after a few false alarms — notifications from the Mayo Clinic’s transplant staff in Phoenix that a viable kidney might be located that didn’t come to fruition — he said understands that routine may or may not change in the future.
“When I first got put on dialysis, I said ‘this is my reality and I’m living with it,’ ” he said. “If the call doesn’t come, I live with it the way it is.
“I’d much rather have a kidney, of course.”
There are other ways to contribute to the fund set up for Cayton. A bank account has been opened at Chase in Bullhead City; there is a “Rodd Cayton” GoFundMe webpage, a PayPal account — PayPal.me/rcayton13 — has been set up and there is a link at Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/groups/ 1160045914200140/.
