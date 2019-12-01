LAUGHLIN – A Tri-state area tradition continues Saturday with the renamed “Bruce Clark’s Annual Charity Auction Benefitting River Fund, Inc.”
Donated vacation packages, artwork, furniture, fine dining, spa services, numerous gift certificates, electronics and even a helicopter scenic tour are among the 150-plus items up for bid.
Clark, co-founder of KLBC-TV2 in Laughlin, was instrumental in River Fund’s creation in 2010. He chaired River Fund’s volunteer board of directors when he died unexpectedly earlier this year. His wife Lin is overseeing the auction.
All proceeds benefit River Fund, the largest locally based emergency services organization serving the Tri-state. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to p.m. Nevada time (5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arizona time), later than previous years, in the Pavilion Theatre at the Tropicana Laughlin. It now includes a four-course plated Italian dinner by Tropicana executive chef Henry Garcia.
For the first time, bidding will be online. Donated items can be reviewed at www.RiverFundInc.com prior to the start of the auction. Advance tickets are $40, including dinner, or $45 at the door.
For nine years, the auction was the signature fundraiser for the Southern Nevada Transit Coalition’s Silver Rider. It was brought back by popular demand after a one-year hiatus as a joint fundraiser and transitioned solely to River Fund last year. Clark always was the auctioneer and emcee.
Launched in 2010, River Fund has provided $2.26 million in assistance to thousands of households and 139 program grants impacting more than 70,000 people in Bullhead City, Laughlin, Fort Mohave, Golden Valley, Mohave Valley, Needles and Topock/Golden Shores. River Fund will use the auction’s proceeds to help local individuals and families with emergency services including utility assistance, rent, crisis housing, transportation needs, and a variety of other crisis and hardship situations on a case-by-case basis.
Several tables of 10 are still available for $400, along with business and individual sponsorships. Cash drawings totaling $1,000 will be awarded.
Tickets purchases and table sponsorships are available online at www.River
FundInc.com. Additional information is available at 702-298-0611 or 702-298-2222.
Major sponsors for Bruce Clark’s Annual Charity Auction Benefitting River Fund, Inc., are KLBC-TV2, the Tropicana Laughlin, and the BHHS Legacy Foundation.
