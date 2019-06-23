PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has voted to outlaw organized contests that reward hunters for killing predator or fur-bearing animals.
The commission’s 4-0 vote on Friday advances rulemaking that, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, would make contests “an unlawful manner and method of take” for a number of animals that include coyotes, foxes, skunks, raccoons, beavers, muskrats and bobcats.
The commission opted to take the unusual step to address social concerns over formally organized and publicized contests that award prizes to competitors who kill the largest number or variety of animals. The commission reasoned that events of that type have been met with strong public objection; the move is aimed at protecting the scope of traditional hunting and trapping in Arizona.
“To the extent these contests reflect on the overall hunting community, public outrage with these events has the potential to threaten hunting as a legitimate wildlife management function,” said Kurt Davis, a member of the commission. “Regulated hunting fundamentally supports wildlife conservation efforts in North America. The loss of hunting would equate to a measurable loss in conservation efforts, and would represent a failure of the commission to fulfill its duty to conserve wildlife for the beneficial use of current and future generations.”
The rulemaking package, announced during the commission’s June meeting, goes to Gov. Doug Ducey’s regulatory review council for consideration.
According to the commission, for the purposes of the rule, “contest” means a competition in which participants must register or record entry and pay a fee, and prizes or cash are awarded to winning or successful participants.
The rule would not apply to lawful, regulated hunting of predators and fur-bearing animals, which plays an important role in wildlife management, nor would it apply to events such as fishing tournaments.
The commission proposed the rule at its March 15 meeting, and a notice of proposed rulemaking was posted in the Arizona Administrative Register on April 12, opening a 30-day comment period. Game and Fish received more than 4,800 comments during the comment period.
Coyote-killing contests have drawn the ire of activists in recent years. The Oregon Legislature is considering a law banning the practice, and New Mexico’s governor signed a new law banning the contests in April.
The environmental group Center for Biological Diversity hailed the vote but said it remained concerned that loopholes will allow some contests to continue.
Project Coyote, of the environmental protection group National Coalition to End Wildlife Killing Contests, said the events ignore the key ecological roles played by native predators such as coyotes.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said that removing coyotes from one area only results in coyotes moving in from another area and breeding faster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.