LAUGHLIN — Southwest Gas is nearing the end of upgrading its lines on Casino Drive in Laughlin, a project that has resulted in periodic lane closures of the casino corridor’s artery.
According to the Southwest Gas Public Information office, “Crews are currently upgrading already in-place facilities along Casino Drive from Harrah’s to Riverside. The project began in late summer and is expected to end in late January. There is 24-hour traffic control set up minus the weekends and in some places traffic goes down to two lanes vs. the four lanes when fully open. Those restrictions will stay in place until the project is completed.”
The project began in the summer with construction on the south end of Casino Drive near Harrah’s Laughlin. That construction has slowly crept its way north; currently, it’s in the vicinity of the Edgewater Casino.
The construction has limited Casino Drive to one lane north and south for most of the work week, with crews removing the construction equipment for the weekends to allow the casinos their highest revenue window. During the week, the town has been a slow-and-go nightmare of steel plates, black tar patches and a traffic crawl as Southwest Gas installed new gas lines provided by Arizona Pipeline.
The crews have been working into the evenings during the week to get the project finished and replace about 1.9 miles of old gas lines with new ones on the west side of Casino Drive, benefitting the businesses along that corridor including Laughlin’s main shopping zone, the Laughlin Outlet Center.
